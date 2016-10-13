FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit flat
October 13, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 10 months ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted flat third-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.

* Net profit of 10.67 million rials ($27.75 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 10.77 million rials in the same period last year.

* Didn't disclose quarterly earnings breakdown so Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements.

* EFG Hermes forecast: 13.43 million rials. Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast: 12.10 million rials.

* Net profit of 36.87 million rials in the first nine months of 2016, up from 33.40 million rials in the same period last year, a bourse filing said.

* Net loans and advances rose 10.9 percent year on year to 2.92 billion rials at the end of September. Deposits over the same period gained 9.4 percent to 2.79 billion rials. ($1 = 0.3846 Omani rials) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

