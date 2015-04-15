FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Dhofar Q1 net profit rises 15.3 pct, beats estimates
April 15, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar Q1 net profit rises 15.3 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar, the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, posted a 15.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday to narrowly beat analysts’ forecasts as its loan book increased.

The Omani lender, which is in talks to merge with smaller rival Bank Sohar, made a net profit of 11.78 million rials ($30.60 million) in the three months to March 31 up from 10.22 million rials in the same period last year, it said in a statement to Muscat’s bourse.

EFG Hermes and Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast Bank Dhofar would make a quarterly profit of 11.16 million rials and 10.85 million rials respectively.

Net loans and advances rose 19.1 percent year-on-year to 2.39 billion rials, with deposits rising 21.1 percent over the same timeframe to 2.64 billion rials.

Bank Dhofar on April 6 set the price and subscription ratio for a 45 million rial rights issue to increase its reserves. This is in addition to a capital-boosting bond of up to $300 million agreed by shareholders in February.

In June 2014, Bank Dhofar proposed a preliminary share swap ratio to Bank Sohar for the tie-up between the two lenders.

$1 = 0.3849 Omani rials Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Matt Smith

