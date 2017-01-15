FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Dhofar Q4 net profit falls 19.6 pct
January 15, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 7 months ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar Q4 net profit falls 19.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted a 19.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations.

* Net profit of 10.75 million rials ($27.95 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 13.37 million rials in the same period of 2015.

* Didn't disclose quarterly earnings breakdown so Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements.

* EFG Hermes forecast: 11.63 million rials. Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast: 10.50 million rials.

* Net profit of 47.62 million rials in the full-year of 2016, up from 46.77 million rials in the same period of 2015, a bourse filing said.

* Net loans and advances rose 9.5 percent year on year to 2.99 billion rials at the end of December. Deposits over the same period gained 11.3 percent to 2.89 billion rials.

* Bank Dhofar said in October it had ended merger negotiations with smaller rival Bank Sohar after the two sides were unable to reach agreement on certain issues related to the tie-up. ($1 = 0.3846 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Robert Birsel)

