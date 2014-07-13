FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 23 pct, meets expectations
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 13, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 23 pct, meets expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Bank Dhofar, currently in talks to merge with smaller rival Bank Sohar, met analysts’ expectations as it posted a 23 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

Oman’s second-largest bank by market value made a profit of 10.28 million rials ($26.7 million) in the three-month period to June 30 compared to 8.36 million rials in the same timeframe last year, according to Reuters calculations.

An average of three analysts polled by Reuters had estimated a quarterly profit of 10.11 million rials.

Bank Dhofar didn’t provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements.

Net profit for the first six months of 2013 was 20.5 million rials, well down on the 40.8 million rials recorded for the corresponding period of last year, a statement to the Omani bourse said, as the bank didn’t repeat a one-off gain booked in 2013 from a court case victory.

Net loans and advances grew 20.8 percent year-on-year to 2.18 billion rials, with deposits also up over the same timeframe, rising 26.1 percent to 2.19 billion rials.

It is a year since Bank Dhofar said it had approached Bank Sohar with a view to merging the two entities and creating Oman’s second-largest bank.

Last month, Bank Dhofar proposed a preliminary share swap ratio to Bank Sohar for the tie-up, although completing a due diligence exercise and obtaining necessary approvals still needed to happen.

The new entity would have total assets worth 4.78 billion rials, based on first-quarter financial statements. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.