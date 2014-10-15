FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit rises 18 pct, misses estimates
October 15, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit rises 18 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar, which is talking with smaller rival Bank Sohar over a possible merger, reported an 18 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday that missed two analysts’ forecasts.

The third-largest lender in the sultanate by assets made a net profit of 9.8 million rials ($25.5 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 8.3 million rials in the same period of 2013, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank’s financial statements.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Bank Dhofar would make a quarterly profit of 10.3 million rials and 25.3 million rials respectively.

The bank made a net profit of 30.3 million rials in the nine months to Sept. 30, down from 49.1 million rials a yr ago, it said in a bourse filing, as the bank didn’t repeat a one-off gain booked in 2013 from a court case victory.

$1 = 0.3850 Omani rial Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
