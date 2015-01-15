FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Dhofar Q4 net profit up 9.2 pct, beats estimates
January 15, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar Q4 net profit up 9.2 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar, the third-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, beat analysts’ expectations as it posted a 9.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The Omani lender made a profit of 10.2 million rials ($26.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared to 9.3 million rials in the same period last year, according to Reuters calculations based on financial statements.

EFG Hermes had estimated a quarterly profit of 9.66 million rials, while Gulf Baader Capital Markets had forecast 9.43 million rials.

Net profit for the full year was 40.5 million rials compared to 58.4 million rials in the previous year, a statement to the Omani bourse said.

Net loans and advances rose 18.6 percent year-on-year to 2.25 billion rials, with deposits also up over the same time frame, rising 22.2 percent to 2.48 billion rials. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

