Oman's Bank Dhofar posts 9.6 pct rise in Q3 net profit
October 13, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar posts 9.6 pct rise in Q3 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank Dhofar, Oman’s second-largest lender by assets, posted an 9.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, Reuters calculations showed.

Net rose to 10.8 million rials ($28.1 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 9.8 million a year earlier, Reuters calculations based on the bank’s earnings statement showed.

That was in line with estimates of 10.4 million and 11.7 million rials from two analysts polled by Reuters.

Bank Dhofar made a net profit of 33.4 million rials for the first nine months of 2015, up 10.1 percent, it said in a bourse filing.

Net loans and advances rose 16.8 percent to 2.64 billion rials as of Sept. 30.

Bank Dhofar and Bank Sohar announced on July 1 they had entered into a non-binding agreement to merge.

$1 = 0.3849 Omani rials Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
