10 months ago
Oman's Bank Dhofar says 40 mln rial rights issue oversubscribed
October 27, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 10 months ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar says 40 mln rial rights issue oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oman's Bank Dhofar has received regulatory approval for the subscriptions to its 40 million rial ($103.9 million) rights issue, which was oversubscribed by investors, the lender said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

In total, applications for shares worth 42.76 million rials were received by the sultanate's second-largest lender by assets. Refunds for unsuccessful bids would be processed on Thursday, the filing added.

Bank Dhofar, which this month scrapped plans for a merger with smaller rival Bank Sohar, received board approval for the transaction in July. Subscription ran between Oct. 5 and Oct. 19, with those holding rights able to purchase 117 new shares at 0.2 rials for every 1,000 held. ($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
