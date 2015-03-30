FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Dhofar gains board approval for 45 mln rial rights issue
March 30, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar gains board approval for 45 mln rial rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - The board of Bank Dhofar , Oman’s second largest lender by assets, has approved a rights issue worth 45 million rials ($116.9 million), subject to regulatory assent, it said on Monday.

The rights issue would be in addition to the planned Tier 1 bond of $300 million, which shareholders have already approved, it said in a bourse statement.

Further details about the rights issue would be published in due course, the statement added. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

