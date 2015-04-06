FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Dhofar sets price, ratio for 45 mln rial rights issue - statement
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar sets price, ratio for 45 mln rial rights issue - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar, the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, has set the share price and the subscription ratio for its upcoming 45 million rial ($116.9 million) rights issue, according to a bourse statement on Monday.

The issue is priced at 0.275 rials a share, the bourse filing said, with shareholders eligible to subscribe to 105 new shares for every 1000 held.

No date was given for the commencement of the rights issue, which is still subject to regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Oman and the Capital Market Authority.

The lender received shareholder approval for the offering on March 30, which is in addition to the planned capital-boosting bond of $300 million which shareholders have already approved. ($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials) (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.