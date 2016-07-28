FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Oman's Bank Dhofar board approves rights issue
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 5:02 AM / a year ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar board approves rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, said on Thursday its board of directors had approved a rights issue to raise up to 40 million rials ($103.9 million).

Shares will be priced at 0.2 rial each, it said. That's below the 0.237 rial price at which the stock closed on Wednesday. Further details of the issue will be announced after the bank obtains regulatory approvals, it said.

Bank Dhofar, which earlier this month posted a 16.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, has been in talks with Bank Sohar over a potential merger since 2013. In June, the two lenders said they agreed the deal would be structured as one share of Bank Dhofar exchanged for 1.29 shares of Bank Sohar. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.