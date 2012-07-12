HOW TO PLAY IT - Positioning ahead of bank earnings

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - It’s the sector where it could pay to go small.

On the eve bank earnings reports, a combination of missteps and continued questions about profitability in the face of stricter government regulation have led to more volatility in the shares of several big banks, even compared with the broader stock market.

Meanwhile, some smaller regional banks are showing signs of stronger revenue growth versus their larger competitors, analysts say.

Of course, it’s a volatile time to invest in financials at all. Over the first three months of the year, financial companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose about 21 percent, driven by larger companies like Bank of America , which jumped about 72 percent over the first quarter.

But financial shares slid 7.3 percent between April and June on renewed fears about Europe’s financial health and a slowdown in the U.S. economy. Added to the macro concerns was a startling May 10 admission by JPMorgan Chase that it would lose at least $2 billion from a trade placed by a London staff member. Shares of JPMorgan fell 15 percent between May 10 and Wednesday’s close.

Regional banks, by comparison, did not lose as much ground in the second quarter. The S&P Regional Banks index fell 3.8 percent over that time.

Here are suggestions on how to play financial stocks going into the next round of earnings results, which is expected to begin Friday with announcements from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo .

LOOK FOR THE SECOND TIER

Banks a tier below national banks like Bank of America offer better value propositions, said Charlie Smith, manager of the $39 million Fort Pitt Capital Total Return fund.

“It’s a tough, tough revenue environment for banks. Whenever they . .. t ake some risks in terms of trading, we’ve seen with JPMorgan how that can turn against them,” he said. “These companies are deleveraging at the same time that revenues are falling faster than expenses, and that’s a dangerous mix.”

Smith eschews large banks in favor of companies like PNC Financial, which has seen some improvement in lending revenues and does not have much exposure to Europe or an aggressive trading arm, he said.

He also likes Bank of New York Mellon, which has been able to cut costs more than its competitors by transferring back-office workers from New York to Pittsburgh, where it can pay lower salaries.

Shares of PNC are up 6.5 percent for the year through Wednesday’s close. They trade at a price-to-earnings multiple of 11 and offer a dividend yield of 2.6 percent. Shares of Bank of New York Mellon, meanwhile, are up 7 percent for the year through Wednesday, and trade at a P/E of 10.5 They offer a dividend yield of 2.4 percent.

Marty Mosby, an analyst at Guggenheim Securities, also likes the prospects for regional banks, with buy ratings for PNC Financial, Capital One, First Horizon, and Regions Financial.

Mosby expects both Regions Financial and First Horizon to miss earnings expectations this quarter but still rates them each a buy because he expects profits to improve this year because of the repayment of TARP funds and elimination of expenses related to toxic mortgages.

Investors who want to take a longer-term bet on the regional banks sector could opt for a fund like the $1.2 billion SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, which charges 35 cents per $100 invested and offers a dividend yield of 1.7 percent. It holds 75 regional banking shares in an equal-weighting methodology.

Timothy Strauts, a fund analyst at Morningstar, noted that regional banks have been trading more on their fundamentals than banks that fall under the “too big to fail” umbrella because they have less exposure to Europe.

“For an investor with a five-year time horizon, bank stocks offer a great value at current prices,” he noted.

OPTIONS TRADES

The uncertainty over the size of JPMorgan’s trading loss is leading investors in the options market to bet that the company’s shares will rise or fall by more than 4 percent after it announces its results on Friday. [ID: nL2E8IBALR ]

Yet TD Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan said that the market is signaling a growing belief that JPMorgan will beat earnings expectations. As a result, investors who are long in the stock may opt to buy puts as a protection against the trading loss being greater than its expected range of between $4 billion and $6 billion.

“We all know that really bad news is coming out as a result of the Whale trade, but it is still the belief that Jamie Dimon has as much respect as anyone on the Street, and people are willing to take a bet on that,” he said.

A sizable call spread was also initiated on Wednesday in the September expiration and appears to be the work of a strategist positioning for JPMorgan shares to stage a recovery rally during the next couple of months, said Interactive Brokers Group options analyst Caitlin Duffy.

It appears the options trader purchased 5,000 calls at the September $36 strike for a premium of $1.37 each and sold the same number of calls at the September $40 strike at 36 cents apiece, she said. The spread cost a net premium of $1.01 per contract and positions the trader to make money should the shares rally to $37.01 by September expiration.

Maximum possible profits available on the spread amount to $2.99 per contract and require a 15.5 percent move to the upside in the stock price, she said.

“Shares in JPMorgan last traded above $40 in May before reports of billions of dollars in trading losses took the stock down to its lowest since December 2011,” Duffy said.