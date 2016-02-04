FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist fund Elliott urges sale of Hong Kong's Bank of East Asia
February 4, 2016 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Activist fund Elliott urges sale of Hong Kong's Bank of East Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The board of Bank of East Asia Ltd should sell the lender to deliver better returns to investors, activist shareholder hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday, heaping pressure on one of Hong Kong’s last family-owned banks.

The New York-based Elliott owns 7 percent of the bank and has agitated in the past over perceived failings in management by the founding Li family, saying in February last year that a planned capital raising was contrary to shareholders’ interests.

In a letter to fellow shareholders published on Thursday, Elliott said the bank’s executives had serially mismanaged the business, leading to weak performance and poor returns for minority shareholders.

Shareholders of the bank, which include Spain’s CaixaBank, should urge the board to auction the lender for around HK$60 ($7.71) a share, Elliott said, 175 percent more than the current price of HK$21.80.

Bank of East Asia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its top shareholder is Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, which owns 17 percent of the shares. ($1 = 7.7853 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

