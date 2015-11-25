Bank of East Asia markets new AT1 capital notes

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (IFR) - The Bank of East Asia, rated A2/A with negative outlooks from Moody’s and Standard & Poor‘s, is marketing an AT1 at around 5.625 percent.

The non-cumulative, US dollar-denominated junior subordinated perpetual non-call five notes are senior only to ordinary shares of the issuer.

The Reg S notes, which are expected to be rated Ba2/BB (Moody‘s/S&P), will be Basel III-compliant and include loss absorption and bail-in features.

The bonds will be permanently written-off in whole or in part if the bank is deemed non-viable. This event will take place if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority states that a write-off or an injection of public funds is necessary for the bank to stay viable.

The notes are also subject to proposed Hong Kong bail-in rules that can reduce or cancel all or part of the principal, convert them into issuer’s shares and/or change the dates of maturity and distributions payable.

The proceeds will be used to redeem $500 million 8.5 percent perpetual stapled preference shares and notes, to enhance the bank’s capital adequacy ratio and to raise additional capital.

Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners. CITIC CLSA and SMBC Nikko are co-managers. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)