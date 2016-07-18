FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Elliott says commences legal proceedings against Bank of East Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott said on Monday it has commenced legal proceedings against Bank of East Asia (BEA), the majority of the bank's directors, and its CEO and chairman in the Hong Kong courts over "unfair prejudice".

Elliott, which is a significant shareholder in BEA, said the petition set out "allegations of unfairly prejudicial conduct on the part of the directors of BEA and details of alleged serious corporate governance failings which, in Elliott's view, have resulted in the entrenchment of management control over BEA at the expense of minority shareholders, whose shareholdings have unjustifiably been diluted to a significant extent over several years."

The petition relates to Elliott's long-running dispute with BEA over last year's issue of new bank shares to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

BEA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
