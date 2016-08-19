Hong Kong's Bank of East Asia posts 37 pct drop in H1 profit on loan losses

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA), which has been sued by activist investor Elliott Management Corp over a share placement, reported a drop of 37 percent in its half-yearly net profit, hit by a surge in loan impairment losses.

The lender's profit for the January-June period fell to HK$2.1 billion ($270.85 million) compared with HK$3.4 billion a year earlier, Bank of East Asia said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

The bank said in the statement that as a result of the "worsening economic environment" in China, impairment losses on loans and advances from continuing operations grew by 59.9 percent in the first six months to HK$1.2 billion.

The business and operating environment is expected to remain challenging in the second half of 2016, it said.

Bank of East Asia has initiated a process to sell its share registry business Tricor Holdings, it said, adding the process is at an early stage and that the bank has not entered into any agreement to sell its interest.

Activist investor Elliott, which has a 7 percent stake in Bank of East Asia, said last month it had filed a lawsuit in the Hong Kong court against the bank, the majority of the bank's directors, its chief executive and chairman.

The hedge fund, in its complaint, said the bank's share placement was an "improper" means of increasing management control while diluting the holdings of minority shareholders.

The bank has previously said that Elliott's allegations were "extraordinary" and that Bank of East Asia - founded by the grandfather of its chairman and former politician David Li nearly 100 years ago - and its directors strongly oppose it.