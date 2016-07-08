FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit overturns bank fraud conviction of former attorney
July 8, 2016

2nd Circuit overturns bank fraud conviction of former attorney

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has overturned the bank fraud conviction of former lawyer Michael Bouchard, who was accused of participating in a scheme to defraud mortgage lender and former Lehman Brothers subsidiary BNC Mortgage.

In a ruling on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals found the government had not proved Bouchard had the intent to defraud a federally insured financial institution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29nhezV

