Lawsuit says Bank of Oklahoma aided municipal bond fraud

Tulsa-based Bank of Oklahoma has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of aiding a municipal bond fraud that cheated investors out of millions of dollars raised in 2014 and 2015 to buy or renovate senior housing facilities.

Filed on Monday in federal court in Tulsa, the lawsuit said the bank failed in its oversight duties as trustee for the bond offerings by allowing funds to be misappropriated from trust accounts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n18zO2