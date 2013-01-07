Repaying ECB cash to feed FRN craze

LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - Core banks will most likely continue to issue cheap floating-rate debt in order to repay money borrowed from the ECB, bankers say, as last week saw yet another large short-dated deal come to market.

Societe Generale was the latest to secure two-year funding at levels inside the cost of LTRO money last Thursday, following EUR7bn of FRN supply from northern European banks towards the end of 2012.

The French bank’s EUR2bn January 2015 bond priced at three-month Euribor plus 48bp, around 8bp tighter than the interest rate of 75bp paid on LTRO borrowings.

“FRNs are re-emerging as an efficient mechanism for issuers to repay LTRO funding at now lower all-in yields,” Ian Haywood, an executive director at JP Morgan Cazenove, wrote in a client note last week.

“The trend should continue simply because of the LTRO deadline: banks will not want a large redemption hump next year when LTRO money has to be repaid,” said one of European DCM at a major bank.

Officials on the SG deal said a EUR2bn FRN maturing on January 14 was part of the motivation for the bond issue. At the same time, the ability of core banks to raise short-dated cash inside ECB financing levels, increasing the economic incentive to repay LTRO money, has become a growing trend of late.

“You can safely assume that part of this deal will be used to pay back ECB money,” said one banker. “Although banks don’t want to be seen to be giving back cheap funding, it’s important for them to show strength and return what they’ve borrowed at a cheaper level.”

FRN issuance was a staple of senior debt funding until the credit crunch in 2007 drained liquidity from the interbank market. Now, there are tentative signs that banks are beginning to trust one another again.

Bank investors accounted for 21% of SG’s deal - a relatively low take-up compared to some of last year’s two-year floaters. For instance, 39% of ING’s EUR1.75bn bond went to banks, which also took up 34% of BPCE’s issue of the same size and 48% of Credit Mutuel Arkea’s EUR750m offering.

This has complemented the demand from asset managers for high-quality, short-dated bank paper, which shows no sign of abating.

“I’d expect there to be continued appetite from money market funds for quality issuers and a steady trickle of deals as a result,” said Roger Doig, fixed income analyst at Schroders.

For those that can issue below the ECB main refinancing rate of 75bp, the repayment days of January 30 for the first LTRO and February 27 may be looking more and more tempting.

Analysts at Barclays estimate that EUR200bn of the EUR1trn LTRO money could be repaid by banks during the first quarter, with French banks potentially returning as much as EUR80bn and Spanish and Italian banks repaying EUR30bn-EUR40bn and EUR40bn, respectively.

THE PERIPHERAL QUESTION

But while the FRN market may offer an attractive funding alternative to the ECB for core banks, no such luxury is available to peripheral issuers so far.

“The issue is the bulk of LTRO borrowing is in the periphery, where the market financing is not attractive enough relative to the financing they’ve achieved so far,” said the European head of DCM.

Things have been steadily improving in the periphery, with Portuguese and Irish banks returning to the market towards the end of 2012. Investors’ hunt for yield is also expected to put some modest downward pressure on spreads in southern Europe.

Still, financing levels for these institutions are still eye-watering when viewed alongside their peers in core Europe. Even national champions are still paying large premiums in relative terms. BBVA’s much-feted EUR1.5bn five-year bond, which attracted an order book of EUR5.5bn, priced at mid-swaps plus 295bp, some 220bp wider than BNP Paribas’ EUR1bn five-year deal.

“It’s possible that you see some peripheral names looking to issue shorter-dated debt. They will probably bide their time hoping that spreads continue to tighten and they can issue closer to the LTRO level,” said Doig.