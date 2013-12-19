Event risk to dictate European bank funding plans in 2014

* Bail-in and bank health checks threaten market calm

* Covered bond issuance to increase by 15%

* Investors call for higher compensation for risk exposure

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Dec 19 (IFR) - Volatility from the threat of bail-ins, stress tests and the asset quality review will dictate the way European banks fund in 2014 with many seeking to bolster their capital bases and use covered bonds when times get tough.

For the year ahead, UK, Dutch, French and peripheral banks will lead a charge in the funding markets, accelerating euro covered bond issuance by 15% to EUR115bn, while senior unsecured funding will remain flat to 2013’s level of EUR160bn, according to research from Societe Generale.

“Core issuers will continue to use covered bonds as a favoured funding tool with UK and Canadian banks expected to play a more important role in the market next year,” said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.

“Covered bonds reached their low point this year so we expect issuance volumes to pick up in 2014. Peripheral banks are likely to increase funding next year switching from retained to public programmes.”

Meanwhile, the number of new covered bond programmes is expected to grow in 2014 as issuers continue to value the product in times of stress, new jurisdictions open up, and the number of banks looking to use pass-through structures increases, according to Moody‘s.

ING Belgium is one issuer that recently joined the market, and analysts at Credit Agricole think there might be debuts from Singapore, Poland and Turkey in 2014.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT

Senior, meanwhile, is expected to remain relatively subdued compared to previous years as banks continue to deleverage, although peripheral banks in Spain and Italy are likely to seek out opportune times to sell unsecured debt as a way of avoiding asset intensive covered bonds.

“Banks are deleveraging and will continue to do so in response to the challenging regulatory environment and a by-product of this will be reduced funding needs. Some of the legacy debt will be replaced but some will simply be retired as balance sheets continue to shrink,” said Allen Appen, head of financial institutions at Barclays.

Analysts at JP Morgan expect European banking sector gross issuance to be between USD180bn and USD200bn versus redemptions of USD185bn. They say, however, that the most significant event risks to their senior estimates would be LTRO redemptions or extensions as well as the continued deleveraging trend amongst the European banking sector.

“Even if a smaller proportion of the existing facilities are refinanced in the term funding market, they could provide a material contribution to overall term funding supply,” they wrote.

FILLING THE GAP

Capital issuance is expected to make up for the shrinkage in overall volumes in the FIG flow side of the market, and bankers expect volumes to explode next year in the now opened Additional Tier 1 market.

Total issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital is likely to reach EUR31bn in 2014, according to analysts at JP Morgan based on a peer group of 25 European banks.

“The Additional Tier 1 issuance trend we saw in the last month or so will continue into next year. This is a huge opportunity in FIG DCM which will make up for the relatively muted level of funding,” said Barclays’s Appen.

Analysts at ING believe overall bank capital supply will breach EUR50bn in euros and European supply in all currencies will top EUR60bn equivalent.

“In terms of euro denominated sub issuance the record set back in 2006 looks set to be untouched at EUR74bn, but the bank capital market in euros is slowly recovering and seeing decent demand,” they wrote.

THAT‘S ENOUGH

Funding costs are not expected to decline significantly across the market, but certain jurisdictions that have been less active this year may see some performance.

Over the past year the cost of insuring unsecured bank debt has fallen to a near four-year low, and peripheral funding costs for national champions have fallen by over 150bp.

“Spreads will contract further particularly for Dutch and French banks that will see negative net issuance, while peripheral credit funding costs will decrease as investors increase their credit lines in search of higher yielding paper,” said Grossmann.

Investors are looking for bank bonds to come with attractive new issue premiums next year, which syndicate bankers say could drive low beta issuers into the secured market.

“We’ve seen a number of high quality banks struggling to sell deals that perform so I think next year in the senior space they will have to attach significant new issue premiums,” said a senior syndicate banker.

Over the past year, covered bonds have come with new issue premiums centred on the minus 5bp to plus 5bp range, and most senior unsecured issues have paid 5bp-15bp. But investors are seeking more for next year.

“We’d like to see issues priced to perform and are weary of banks becoming too aggressive on pricing,” said Georg Grodzki, head of credit research at Legal & General.

“Some tightly priced issuers, for example from the Nordics and Canada, hardly offer any upside to investors and may struggle as their safe-haven status is wearing thin.”

Investors have been showing increasing appetite for riskier bonds across the debt capital markets, confident that the worst of Europe’s crisis is over and eager to build a buffer against a rise in yields next year.

Investors like Grodzki are hoping to see more issuance in sterling and from US and selected peripheral banks. “Credit ratings are stabilizing and there may be some upgrades next year despite the ECB stress tests and the upcoming bail-in rule implementation,” he said. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)