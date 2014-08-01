FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Citigroup unit posts 11 pct y/y drop in Q2 profit
August 1, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Polish Citigroup unit posts 11 pct y/y drop in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy w Warszawie , the Polish unit of Citigroup Inc, posted an 11 percent annual fall in its second-quarter consolidated net profit, the bank said in preliminary results.

Bank Handlowy’s consolidated net profit fell to 266.2 million zlotys ($85.3 million), mostly because of lower profit made on bond trading.

In the second quarter, the bank earned 65.7 million zlotys on trading bonds from its investment portfolio, compared with 81.3 million zlotys a year ago. ($1 = 3.1224 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

