Israel's Bank Hapoalim eyes 2.5 bln shekel bond offering

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said on Thursday it planned a bond offering of up to 2.5 billion shekels ($645.5 million) within the next few weeks.

* The offering would be through the issue of two new bond series.

* Standard & Poor's Maalot rated the bonds "AAA"

* The bank is planning a separate offering of up to 700 million shekels of notes, which Maalot rated as "AA". Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of Moody's Investors Service, rated the notes "Aa3".

* ($1 = 3.8730 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)