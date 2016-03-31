FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Hapoalim CEO Kenan to step down in 6 months
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Bank Hapoalim CEO Kenan to step down in 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 31 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s biggest bank, said on Thursday its chief executive officer Zion Kenan has submitted his resignation and will step down in six months.

“Mr. Kenan said he decided to leave the bank after 38 years of work and over seven years as CEO and after the bank adopted a strategic plan for the coming years and made the organisational changes needed to bring about its success,” Hapoalim said in a statement.

These changes include for the first time appointing a chief operating officer and a chief digital officer.

Kenan, 60, who said he wanted to explore new business challenges in Israel and abroad, leaves at a time of upheaval in Israel’s banking industry. Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is pushing for reforms that will split the banks from their credit card companies.

In addition, earlier this week Israel’s parliament introduced one of the world’s toughest curbs on bank executives’ salaries. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.