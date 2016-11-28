UPDATE 1-Bank Hapoalim in talks to shorten term of chairman Seroussi

(Adds details, background)

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim said on Monday it was in talks to shorten the term of its chairman, Yair Seroussi, weeks after the bank was reprimanded for failing to report a sexual harassment complaint filed against a senior executive.

In a one line statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, gave no further details. A spokeswoman was not immediately reachable for comment.

The Bank of Israel earlier this month criticized Hapoalim for not reporting the harassment complaint, made by an employee, to the banking regulator as required.

The allegation was examined earlier this year by the former head of Israel's Labour Court who ruled there was insufficient evidence to support a claim of sexual harassment or abuse against the executive.

However, the central bank decided to review Hapoalim's conduct all the same. The employee has since left the bank.

Israeli banks are required to disclose matters such as sexual harassment and other allegations of misconduct at a senior level to the regulator as they could disrupt the running of the bank.