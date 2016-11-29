FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 29, 2016

Bank Hapoalim says Chairman Seroussi to step down at end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim said on Tuesday that its chairman, Yair Seroussi, will be stepping down at the end of the year after the bank was reprimanded for failing to report a sexual harassment complaint filed against a senior executive.

The Bank of Israel earlier this month criticised Hapoalim for not reporting the harassment complaint, made by an employee, to the banking regulator as required.

"The chairman announced his resignation due to the environment and reports regarding recent events at the bank," Hapoalim said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said it was in talks to shorten Seroussi's term, which began in January 2009. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

