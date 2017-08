JERUSALEM, April 25 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim said on Tuesday it would raise the maximum amount of dividend it pays out to 40 percent of net profit from 30 percent after the banking regulator gave a green light to make the change.

Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that its board of directors had approved changing its dividend policy. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)