FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Bank Hapoalim raises dividend to 20 pct of profit
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Israel's Bank Hapoalim raises dividend to 20 pct of profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 20 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, said on Monday it was raising its dividend payout to 20 percent of annual profit from 15 percent.

The bank said the decision came after approval from Israel’s banking regulator.

Hapoalim also said it plans to reach a core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets of 10.75 percent by the end of 2017. The ratio in Basel III terms was 9.3 percent at the end of 2014.

Israeli banks were required to reach a Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 9 percent by the start of 2015. But Hapoalim and rival Leumi, Israel’s second largest bank, must reach 10 percent by the beginning of 2017, according to Bank of Israel’s Supervisor of Bank’s directive.

Hapoalim’s shares were up 1.4 percent in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv, more than double the gains of the broader bourse. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.