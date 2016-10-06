FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank Hapoalim to provision another $70 mln for U.S. tax probe
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Bank Hapoalim to provision another $70 mln for U.S. tax probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, said on Thursday it would provision another $70 million in the third quarter regarding a U.S. investigation into tax evasion by the bank's U.S. clients.

This could have "a significant impact" on the bank's third quarter results, it said in a statement.

The $70 million would be in addition to the $50 million Hapoalim has already set aside for this matter, in which U.S. authorities are probing whether it helped American clients evade U.S. taxes at its Swiss unit.

The provision follows a meeting Hapoalim representatives had with member of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sept. 30 regarding a settlement between the two sides.

Hapoalim, which has denied the allegations, has handed over most of the information that was requested by the DOJ and New York State officials.

Its main domestic rival Leumi paid $400 million in fines in late 2014 to settle two separate investigations into whether it helped U.S. clients evade taxes. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Additional reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.