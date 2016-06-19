FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli regulator approves Pinto as CEO of Bank Hapoalim
June 19, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Israeli regulator approves Pinto as CEO of Bank Hapoalim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 19 (Reuters) - Israel's banking regulator has approved the appointment of Arik Pinto as the new chief executive officer of Bank Hapoalim, the country's biggest bank said on Sunday.

Pinto, the bank's deputy CEO, will replace Zion Kenan. His starting data has yet to be determined, the bank said in a brief statement.

Hapoalim veteran Pinto, 55, will have to navigate the bank through sweeping bank reforms.

Pinto, who is also chief operating officer, has been with Hapoalim since 1980 and was appointed to his current position in February. He has served on the board of management since 2009 and was head of retail banking from 2013-2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

