Pinto to become CEO of Israel's Bank Hapoalim in August

TEL AVIV, June 29 (Reuters) - Arik Pinto will take over as the new chief executive officer of Bank Hapoalim on Aug. 1, Israel's biggest bank said on Wednesday.

Hapoalim veteran Pinto, the bank's deputy CEO, will replace Zion Kenan and will have to navigate the bank through sweeping bank reforms.

Pinto, who is also chief operating officer (COO), has been with Hapoalim since 1980.

Pinto announced several new senior appointments, including that of Erez Yosef to replace him as COO. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)