Israel's Bank Hapoalim profit dips, provisions for U.S. tax probe
March 10, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Bank Hapoalim profit dips, provisions for U.S. tax probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 10 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, reported lower quarterly profit as it set aside money for streamlining and a provision for a U.S. tax evasion investigation.

Hapoalim on Tuesday said it posted fourth-quarter net profit of ($119 million), compared with 633 million a year earlier and below expectations of 615 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing income rose to 2.15 billion shekels from 2.07 billion, while its provision for credit losses was 363 million shekels versus a recovery of 59 million a year earlier.

Hapoalim said it provisioned 196 million shekels in 2014, including 89 million in the fourth quarter, to cover a tax evasion investigation by U.S. authorities that is in a preliminary stage.

On March 5, the New York State Department of Financial Services issued a document disclosure order referring to its investigation of the bank’s activity with American clients.

In the fourth quarter, Hapoalim said it provisioned 360 million shekels for a new cost-cutting programme.

Hapoalim’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets in Basel 3 terms rose to 9.3 percent at the end of 2014 from 9.1 percent at the end of 2013.

The bank’s board approved a dividend of 70 million shekels for the fourth quarter, to complete a distribution of 15 percent of 2014 annual net profit, totalling 412 million shekels.

$1 = 4.01 Israeli Shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
