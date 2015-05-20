UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Hapoalim profit up more than expected

* Q1 net profit 808 mln shekels vs 731 mln forecast

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, May 19 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, reported higher quarterly net profit due to an increase in financing profit and income from fees as well as lower expenses.

Hapoalim has been shifting its focus away from large corporate clients and towards retail, small businesses and middle market clients, which together account for 68 percent of the bank’s loan portfolio.

Despite deflation and very low interest rates -- the central bank’s key rate is at 0.1 percent -- Hapoalim increased its net financing income due to a rise in its loan book in these three more profitable areas.

Hapoalim on Wednesday posted first-quarter net profit of 808 million shekels ($209 million), compared with 726 million a year earlier and above expectations of 731 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing income rose to 2.17 billion shekels from 2.06 billion, while its provision for credit losses was 60 million shekels versus a recovery of 15 million a year earlier.

Operating and other expenses slipped to 2.188 billion shekels from 2.199 billion as the bank had lower salary expenses due to a reduction in headcount.

The bank in March said it would reduce its workforce by up to 700 positions in 2015-2016 after cutting more than 500 jobs in the last two years.

Shares in Hapoalim, which have gained 22 percent since February, were up 1.2 percent to a new year high of 20.45 shekels at midday.

“Hapoalim delivered a good set of results despite the low base rate and the deflation,” said Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, who rates the shares “underweight”.

The bank’s board approved a dividend of 162 million shekels for the quarter, representing 20 percent of net profit, the highest payout rate in Israel’s banking sector. The bank in April said it would raise its dividend from 15 percent.

Hapoalim’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets in Basel 3 terms rose to 9.43 percent at the end of March from 9.29 percent at the end of 2014. ($1 = 3.8696 shekels) (Editing by Steven Scheer and Louise Heavens)