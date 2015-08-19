FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Hapoalim Q2 profit rise beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Bank Hapoalim Q2 profit rise beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by an increase in financing and fees income and lower expenses.

Hapoalim on Wednesday said it earned 886 million shekels ($229 million) in the second quarter, up from 782 million a year earlier and above expectations of 766 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing profit rose to 2.47 billion shekels from 2.32 billion, while its provision for credit losses totalled 213 million shekels compared with income of 3 million in the same quarter last year.

Operating and other expenses fell to 2.11 billion shekels from 2.25 billion.

Hapoalim’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets was 9.4 percent according to Basel 3, up from 9.3 percent at the end of 2014.

The bank’s board approved a dividend of 177 million shekels for the second quarter, equal to 20 percent of net profit.

$1 = 3.8718 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.