Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q1 net profit falls

TEL AVIV, May 19 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, reported a lower quarterly profit due to a drop in income from capital market activity as well to a one-time increase in tax expenses.

Hapoalim on Thursday posted first-quarter net profit of 674 million shekels ($175 million), compared with 808 million a year earlier and below expectations of 717.5 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing income edged up to 2.21 billion shekels from 2.17 billion, while its provision for credit losses was 46 million shekels versus 60 million a year earlier.

Hapoalim’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets in Basel III terms rose to 9.74 percent at the end of March from 9.63 percent at the end of 2015.

The bank’s board approved a dividend of 135 million shekels for the quarter, a distribution of 20 percent of net profit. ($1 = 3.8474 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)