UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Hapoalim quarterly profit beats expectations

TEL AVIV, March 20 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, reported flat quarterly profit that beat expectations as the bank recovered some of the bad loans it had provisioned for in the past.

Hapoalim, like rival Leumi, has reduced its exposure to large corporate debtors and increased lending to households and small and medium-size businesses to bolster its bottom line.

Credit to medium-size businesses jumped 13 percent in 2013 while loans to the retail sector rose 7.7 percent. In contrast, credit to riskier large corporate clients fell 7.3 percent.

Zion Kenan, Hapoalim’s chief executive, said on Thursday that during 2013 the bank improved the quality of its credit portfolio by tightening risk management and reducing the concentration in its portfolio.

The bank expects to grow its middle market segment by double digits this year and maintain the corporate sector at current levels, officials said.

Hapoalim posted fourth-quarter net profit of 651 million shekels ($188 million), compared with 652 million a year earlier but above expectations of 607 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. A slight drop in financing income due to a low interest rate environment was offset by higher income from fees.

It had a gain in its provision for credit losses of 59 million shekels compared with a charge of 54 million a year earlier.

“We believe in our ability to produce a low double-digit return on equity in the medium to long-term,” Chairman Yair Seroussi said.

The bank recorded a provision of 440 million shekels in the quarter to cover a programme of early retirement for several hundred workers over the next few years, Kenan said.

Previous streamlining measures led to a reduction of 593 positions in the bank’s headcount in 2013.

Hapoalim’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets rose to 9.4 percent at the end of 2013 from 8.9 percent at the end of 2012.

The bank approved a dividend of 106 million shekels for the fourth quarter, to complete a distribution of 15 percent of 2013 annual net profit, totalling 382 million shekels.

Shares in Hapoalim were down 0.3 percent to 19.8 shekels in late afternoon trade, in line with the broader market.