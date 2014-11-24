FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q3 profit rise beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q3 profit rise beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by a slight increase in financing income and a sharply lower provision for credit losses.

Hapoalim on Monday said it earned 740 million shekels ($192 million) in the third quarter, up from 653 million a year earlier and above expectations of 726 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing income edged up to 2.16 billion shekels from 2.12 billion, while its provision for credit losses fell to 80 million shekels from 375 million in the third quarter of 2013. Fees and other income increased 2 percent.

Hapoalim’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets was 9.39 percent according to Basel 3, compared with 9.15 percent on Jan. 1.

The bank’s board approved a dividend of 117 million shekels for the third quarter, down slightly from 119 million in the second quarter.

1 US dollar = 3.8610 Israeli shekel Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.