9 months ago
Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q3 profit falls less than expected
November 17, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q3 profit falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported lower third-quarter net profit due to a provision regarding a U.S. investigation, but the decline was less than forecast.

Hapoalim on Thursday said it earned 699 million shekels ($182 million) in the quarter, down from 802 million a year earlier but above a forecast of 664 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

As previously announced, Hapoalim set aside a provision of 255 million shekels regarding a U.S. investigation into tax evasion by the bank's U.S. clients.

Net financing income edged up to 2.2 billion shekels from 2.18 billion, while it had recoveries in its provision for credit losses of 118 million shekels compared with expenses of 55 million a year ago.

Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets was 10.81 percent, compared with 9.63 percent at the end of 2015.

The bank's board raised the dividend payment to 30 percent of net profit from 20 percent, or 210 million shekels for the third quarter. ($1 = 3.8501 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

