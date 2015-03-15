Bank Hapoalim says to reduce workforce by up to 700 positions

TEL AVIV, March 15 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, said on Sunday it plans to reduce its workforce by up to 700 positions in 2015-2016 as part of an efficiency programme that would include early retirement for some workers.

The bank said last week it had provisioned 390 million shekels ($96.6 million) in the fourth quarter to cover the costs of early retirement. The efficiency measures will reduce its expenses by 80-100 million shekels in 2016 and 150-170 million in the following years.

Hapoalim will reduce its workforce by 300-350 employees in 2015 and again in 2016. It had nearly 12,700 employees at the end of 2014.

Two previous programmes in the past two years each reduced manpower by more than 500 workers. ($1 = 4.0385 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)