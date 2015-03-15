FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Hapoalim says to reduce workforce by up to 700 positions
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Bank Hapoalim says to reduce workforce by up to 700 positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 15 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, said on Sunday it plans to reduce its workforce by up to 700 positions in 2015-2016 as part of an efficiency programme that would include early retirement for some workers.

The bank said last week it had provisioned 390 million shekels ($96.6 million) in the fourth quarter to cover the costs of early retirement. The efficiency measures will reduce its expenses by 80-100 million shekels in 2016 and 150-170 million in the following years.

Hapoalim will reduce its workforce by 300-350 employees in 2015 and again in 2016. It had nearly 12,700 employees at the end of 2014.

Two previous programmes in the past two years each reduced manpower by more than 500 workers. ($1 = 4.0385 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.