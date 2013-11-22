Market experts forecast bank bond uptick in 2014

LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Banks are expected to ramp up capital and senior unsecured funding next year despite the possibility of increased volatility from the European Central Bank’s stress tests, asset quality review, and the prospect of Fed tapering.

Speaking at the IFR Bank Capital Conference at the Thomson Reuters Building in London on Thursday, market experts predicted that next year bank capital will be a growth area, helping to reverse a 7% decline in total FIG issuance in 2013.

“FIG businesses have stopped shrinking which is giving us a more positive outlook,” said Marcus Schulte, head of European FIG DCM at Credit Suisse.

“We expect capital to be the real growth area over the next year, whether you think it will reach EUR150-200bn or not.”

In the senior unsecured market, where volumes have plummeted to levels not seen since 2002, peripheral banks are expected to be at the forefront of funding as credit spreads have become more reasonable.

On Wednesday, Allied Irish Banks paid mid-swaps plus 235bp for its first senior unsecured transaction since the crisis.

“AIB was able to issue a three-year bond yesterday at a level that made sense,” said Oliver Sedgwick, Managing Director, head of EMEA IG syndicate at Goldman Sachs.

“We expect a 10% pick up for senior funding where UK banks will clearly issue in bigger volumes than they have this year and peripherals will increase their issuance by 10%.”

For the recently opened Additional Tier 1 market, tax hurdles are still preventing certain banks from pulling the trigger on deals, although Sedgwick believes that once these issues are solved, European banks could issue EUR25-35bn annually.

“There might be one or two surprises next year so borrowers need to ensure they have a very good view on issuing windows,” said Isaac Alonso, managing director, FIG origination, global capital markets at UniCredit.

COVERED DECLINE

But the encumbered balance sheets of many banks mean covered bond volumes will once again decline. Over the past year, covered bond issuance has dropped by 20%, said Schulte.

Peripheral banks that have been largely using the covered bond market are now looking at ways to free up room on their balance sheets.

“Investors want to know what assets have already been pledged away,” said Schulte. “Peripheral banks will still use the market, but until they overcome these challenges issuance will fall behind.”

In Spain, banks are considering issuing covered bond securities with restricted cover pools - rather than their entire balance sheet - as they seek to reduce asset encumbrance and enable an easier application of bail-in legislation by the Bank of Spain.

According to a Fitch report on asset encumbrance in cover pools published in June, Spanish, Swedish, German and Portuguese banks are top of a sample of 135 issuers (comprising 101 banking groups), on a weighted average basis, with asset encumbrance ranging from 28% to 12% at the end of 2012. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)