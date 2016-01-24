FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bank Leumi raises $1.2 bln in debt offering
January 24, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Bank Leumi raises $1.2 bln in debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, said on Sunday it raised 4.6 billion shekels ($1.2 billion) in a public offering of debt.

The bank last week said it had received precommitments from institutions for nearly 4.3 billion shekels.

Since then, the public bought close to another 300 million shekels.

In all, the bank sold 3.6 billion shekels in bonds and another 926 million in contingent convertible bonds, also called CoCo bonds.

The notes will pay annual interest of 3.25 percent, while the CoCo bonds will yield 1.23 percent, Leumi said. ($1 = 3.9788 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

