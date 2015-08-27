FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli regulator says ex-Bank Leumi executives may have to repay bonuses
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 27, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli regulator says ex-Bank Leumi executives may have to repay bonuses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Former senior executives at Bank Leumi may have to return several years of bonuses in the wake of the bank being subject to a huge fine from U.S. tax authorities, Israel’s banking watchdog said on Thursday.

The watchdog, part of the Bank of Israel, in a report published on Thursday criticised Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, for negligence in its corporate governance between 2007 and 2011.

Leumi in December agreed to pay $400 million to settle two separate investigations into whether it helped American clients, largely in its Swiss unit, evade taxes.

The regulator said Leumi did not recognise and react in time to the risks involved with its U.S. clients, especially following a fine paid by Swiss bank UBS to U.S. authorities.

Leumi rejected the report, saying the banking system as a whole had misunderstood the severity of the issues and that even lawyers it had hired did not understand fully understand the risks.

But the regulator demanded Leumi set up an independent committee to examine the conduct of its board and senior officers from 2008-2010.

It also said Leumi must “outline a recalculation of the bonus money paid to officers on the basis of its (the committee‘s) findings,” referring mainly to the chairman, chief executive and head of its international private banking division.

It did not name the individuals concerned but the CEO at the time was Galia Maor, the chairman was Eitan Raff and Zvi Itskovich was private banking head. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.