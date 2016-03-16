Bank Leumi says capital adequacy ratio rises to 10.1 pct

JERUSALEM, March 16 (Reuters) - Leumi, Israel’s second-largest bank, said on Wednesday its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.1 percent, just short of a regulatory requirement it has to meet next year.

Leumi said its capital rose by 780 million shekels ($200 million) after it gave workers shares in lieu of some commitments to future pension payments.

This boosted Leumi’s core capital to risk weighted assets ratio - a key measure of a bank’s financial strength - from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015, the bank said.

Under the terms of the deal, workers will not be able to sell these new shares for two years.

As part of a process of meeting global capital rules known as Basel III, the Bank of Israel in 2012 ordered banks to meet a core capital ratio of at least 9 percent at the start of 2015.

But the banking regulator was tougher on Israel’s two largest banks - Hapoalim and Leumi - requiring a minimum ratio of 10 percent by the start of 2017.

When extra capital requirements for mortgages are included, Leumi’s minimum by next year is 10.3 percent.

However, Israel’s ratio is lower than European peers, whose banks’ core Tier 1 ratios average 11.6 to 12.5 percent.

Hapoalim had a Tier 1 ratio of 9.63 percent at the end of 2015.

On Tuesday, Fitch affirmed Leumi and Hapoalim’s ‘A-” credit rating and said it expects the banks to “comfortably” meet the regulatory requirements.