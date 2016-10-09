FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israel's Bank Leumi CEO sees return to dividends in 2017 -report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Israel's Bank Leumi CEO sees return to dividends in 2017 -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, expects to resume paying dividends in 2017 as it is very close to clearing a key regulatory hurdle, its chief executive said.

Rakafet Russak-Aminoach told Bloomberg News that Leumi, which has not distributed dividends since 2011, expects to meet the Bank of Israel's demand of a Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.25 percent by January 2017.

"Whenever we are there, we will be able to approach the regulator and ask for approval for a dividend," she said.

A Leumi spokesman confirmed that the bank believes it will pay dividends during 2017.

Hedva Ber, Israel's Supervisor of Banks, last month said that banks will be able to boost dividends next year after raising capital levels to meet regulatory demands.

Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.