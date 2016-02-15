Israel's Leumi, Harel to partner in 8 bln shekel mortgage venture

JERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Leumi and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services said on Monday they plan to partner together in providing 4 billion shekels ($1.03 billion) of mortgages in 2016 and the same amount in 2017.

Mortgages are considered fairly stable in Israel, with central bank monitoring closely bank portfolios. The venture will help Harel, one of the country’s largest insurers, diversify the investment portfolio of its clients at a relatively low risk, the companies said in a statement.

Harel will provide up to 50 percent of each mortgage loan and will pay Leumi, Israel’s second largest bank, a management fee.

The deal has yet to be signed and is still dependent on various conditions, the companies said, without offering details.