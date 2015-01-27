FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leumi to write off 250 mln shekels in 2014 for Israel Corp
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Leumi to write off 250 mln shekels in 2014 for Israel Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi estimated on Tuesday that a $400 million deduction to be taken by conglomerate Israel Corp in its 2014 financial results would lower the bank’s annual net profit by about 250 million shekels ($63 million).

Leumi, Israel’s second-largest bank, owns 18 percent of Israel Corp. The Israeli conglomerate said its 2014 profit would be cut by $400 million following the spin-off of some its assets into a new company called Kenon Holdings earlier this month.

“This is only a preliminary estimate ... and there could be a significant change between the preliminary estimate and the final amount calculated,” Leumi said in a statement.

Leumi will report its fourth quarter 2014 results in March. ($1 = 3.9569 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

