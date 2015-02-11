FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leumi sells 5 pct stake in Israel Corp -market sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Leumi sells 5 pct stake in Israel Corp -market sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Leumi, Israel’s second-largest bank, sold a 5 percent stake in conglomerate Israel Corp for about 500 million shekels ($129 million), market sources said on Wednesday.

Leumi declined to comment.

Prior to the transaction Leumi owned 18 percent of Israel Corp. Under a new competition law, Leumi will not be allowed to hold more than 10 percent of Israel Corp by 2020.

Sources said Leumi sold the shares to financial institutions at a 5 percent discount.

$1 = 3.8631 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.