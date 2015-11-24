FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli banks Leumi and Discount to sell small European units
November 24, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli banks Leumi and Discount to sell small European units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Two of Israel’s largest banks said on Tuesday they were selling stakes in small European units.

Israel Discount Bank, the country’s third-largest lender, signed a deal to sell the operations of its Swiss unit to Hyposwiss Private Bank Geneve for 10.9 million Swiss francs ($10.7 million).

Discount said the sale of its Swiss subsidiary, which manages 1.35 billion francs in assets, is part of its strategy to focus its international operations on the United States. It recently sold its unit in Latin America and closed a branch in London.

Separately, Leumi, Israel’s second-largest bank, said it was selling the assets of its subsidiary in Luxembourg to Banque J. Safra Sarasin for $3.5 million.

Both banks said the deals are subject to regulatory approvals and that they do not expect them to have a significant impact on their finances. ($1 = 1.0181 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
