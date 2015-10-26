FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Leumi says in preliminary talks to sell Jersey unit
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Bank Leumi says in preliminary talks to sell Jersey unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest bank, said on Monday its wholly-owned UK unit was in preliminary talks on a possible sale of its holdings in Bank Leumi Jersey.

Leumi, which did not name the potential buyer, also said there have been initial negotiations to sell Leumi Overseas Trust Corp, a unit of Bank Leumi Jersey.

It said the talks were part of the bank’s strategy to reduce its private banking activities outside of Israel.

Given the talks are preliminary, it cannot be assumed they will result in a deal nor can a possible purchase price be anticipated, Leumi said, adding that its Jersey units have little material impact on its financial results. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.