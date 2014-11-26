Israel's Bank Leumi close to $400 mln U.S. tax settlement-Bloomberg

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi Le Israel BM is close to a $400 million settlement with U.S. authorities following a probe into whether it helped Americans evade taxes, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Israel's second-largest lender would pay about $270 million to the Justice Department and $130 million to New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), the report said. (bloom.bg/1ATMBh2)

A Leumi spokesman in Tel Aviv denied that $400 million reflected the total sum of the settlement with U.S. authorities and said the settlement process was still underway.

The settlement amount has fallen in recent weeks as DFS chief Benjamin Lawsky dropped his request to $130 million from $300 million after it became clear that most of the conduct at issue took place in Los Angeles, where he does not have jurisdiction, Bloomberg said.

Leumi has been negotiating with U.S. authorities for months and had said earlier that it was close to a deal to pay 950 million shekels ($245.35 million) to the Justice Department, an amount the bank set aside.

It provisioned another 476 million shekels in the third quarter.

The spokesman told Reuters that the bank had set aside about 1.5 billion shekels in total, including 200 million shekels for related expenses.

U.S. efforts to crack down on Americans using offshore banks to evade taxes have been focused largely on banks in Switzerland, but banks in other countries, including Israeli banks through their Swiss units, are also under scrutiny.

The probe at Israeli banks started in 2011, two years after Swiss bank UBS AG was fined $780 million and also had to hand over client data to the United States. In May, Credit Suisse agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties for helping Americans dodge taxes. ($1 = 3.8720 shekels) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore and Steven Scheer in Jerusalem; Editing by Simon Jennings)