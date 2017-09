Aug 21 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi Le Israel Bm

* Q2 net profit 765 million shekels excluding 460 million shekel provision for US tax settlement

* Q2 net profit 290 million shekels versus 474 million shekels including provision

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q2 net profit of 161 million shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)